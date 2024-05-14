Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1900 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1900 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1900 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 301,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1900 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Felzmann - November 19, 2008
Seller Felzmann
Date November 19, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1900 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search