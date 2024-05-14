Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1900 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 301,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1900 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 19, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search