Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1900 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1900 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1900 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 421,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1900 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2637 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Künker - September 25, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 D at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1900 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
