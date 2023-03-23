Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1900 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 421,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1900 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2637 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (5)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (8)
- Möller (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
