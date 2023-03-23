1 Mark 1900 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1900 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2637 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (3) XF (2)