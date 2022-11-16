Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1900 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,625,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1900 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1582 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (7)
- London Coins (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (16)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
