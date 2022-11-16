Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1900 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1900 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1900 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,625,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1900 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1582 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 15, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 15, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 10, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 A at auction London Coins - March 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

