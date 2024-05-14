1 Mark 1899 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 913 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

