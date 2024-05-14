Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1899 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1899 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1899 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 368,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 913 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Heritage - February 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Stack's - August 19, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2009
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2009
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Felzmann - November 19, 2008
Seller Felzmann
Date November 19, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 J at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2008
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
