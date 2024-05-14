Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1899 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 368,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 913 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2009
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search