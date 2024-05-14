1 Mark 1899 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8585 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place March 11, 2004.

