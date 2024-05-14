Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1899 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1899 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1899 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 274,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8585 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place March 11, 2004.

Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
486 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 G at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

