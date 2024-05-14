Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1899 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 274,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8585 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place March 11, 2004.
