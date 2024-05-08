1 Mark 1899 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9738 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2020.

