Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1899 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1899 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1899 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 393,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9738 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (9)
  • Pesek Auctions (4)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (8)
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Heritage - February 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Heritage - January 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1899 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

