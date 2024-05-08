Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1899 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 393,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9738 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2020.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
