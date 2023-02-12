Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1899 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 335,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
