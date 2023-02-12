Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1899 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1899 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1899 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 335,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (7)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1899 E at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1899 E at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1899 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 E at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 E at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 E at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 E at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 E at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 E at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 E at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 E at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

