1 Mark 1899 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 633,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5850 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
