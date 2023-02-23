Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1899 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1899 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1899 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 633,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5850 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction London Coins - August 30, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction London Coins - March 17, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Aurea - December 6, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1899 D at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

