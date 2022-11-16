Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1899 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,439,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1991 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 141 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search