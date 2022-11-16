Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1899 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1899 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1899 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,439,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1991 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1899 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 141 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1899 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1899 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1899 A at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1899 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 A at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1899 A at auction Roma Numismatics - June 25, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date June 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 A at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1899 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1899 A at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1899 A at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1899 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1899 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

