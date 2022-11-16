1 Mark 1899 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1899 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1991 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

