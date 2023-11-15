Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1898 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1898 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2039 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Grün (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Roxbury’s (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 100 AUD
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
