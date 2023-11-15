Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1898 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1898 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1898 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1898 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2039 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Roxbury’s - July 7, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 100 AUD
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Aurea - December 6, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1898 A at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

