Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1896 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 326,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Künker (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
