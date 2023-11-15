Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1896 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1896 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1896 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 326,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1896 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1896 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1896 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 J at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 17, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 J at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

