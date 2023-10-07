1 Mark 1896 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (7) XF (7) VF (1)