1 Mark 1896 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 243,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
