Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1896 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1896 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1896 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 243,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Künker - December 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Frühwald - July 31, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date July 31, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Frühwald - January 30, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date January 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 G at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

