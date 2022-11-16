1 Mark 1896 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34158 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2016.

