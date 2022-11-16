Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1896 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 401,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34158 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2016.
