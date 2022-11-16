Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1896 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1896 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1896 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 401,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34158 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2016.

Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Künker - September 25, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1896 F at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
