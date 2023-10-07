Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1896 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1896 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1896 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 297,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1896 E at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1896 E at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1896 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1896 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 E at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 E at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 E at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 E at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 E at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 E at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 E at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 E at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1896 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search