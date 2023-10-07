Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1896 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 297,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
