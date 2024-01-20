1 Mark 1896 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 10, 2013.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (18) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Frühwald (3)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage (5)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (7)

Russiancoin (1)

Stare Monety (1)

WAG (10)

Westfälische (1)