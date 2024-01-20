Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1896 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 562,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (7)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (10)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search