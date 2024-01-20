Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1896 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1896 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1896 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 562,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction Heritage - April 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction Heritage - May 23, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

