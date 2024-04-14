1 Mark 1896 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9737 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 15, 2020.

