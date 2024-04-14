Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1896 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,160,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9737 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2014
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
