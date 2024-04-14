Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1896 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1896 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1896 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,160,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1896 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9737 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 15, 2020.

Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Heritage - November 26, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2014
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1896 A at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

