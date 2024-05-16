Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1894 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 184,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1894
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1894 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7636 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1009 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
