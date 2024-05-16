Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1894 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1894 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1894 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 184,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1894 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7636 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.

Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1009 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 2, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 1, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1894 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of 1 Mark 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

