Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1893 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1893 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1893 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1893 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 25, 2018
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1893 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 1 Mark 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

