Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1893 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1893 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (6)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (11)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (8)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 25, 2018
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search