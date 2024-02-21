Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1893 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1893 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1893 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 224,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1893 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30016 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1087 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 E at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

