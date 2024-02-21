Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1893 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 224,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1893 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30016 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Denga1700 (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search