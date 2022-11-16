Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1893 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 425,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1893 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6443 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
