Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1893 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1893 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1893 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 425,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1893 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6443 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • WAG (9)
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 D at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1893 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search