Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1893 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,633,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1893 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 748. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 4, 2011
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
