Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1893 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1893 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1893 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,633,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1893 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 748. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Künker - December 18, 2013
Seller Künker
Date December 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Heritage - October 4, 2011
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Heritage - October 4, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date October 4, 2011
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1893 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1893 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search