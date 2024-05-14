Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1892 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1892 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1892 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 237,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1892 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3957 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Felzmann - November 19, 2008
Seller Felzmann
Date November 19, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 J at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition MS60 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******

