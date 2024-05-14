Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1892 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 237,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1892 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3957 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
