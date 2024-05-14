Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1892 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1892 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1892 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 183,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1892 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2209 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (26)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3238 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 G at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

