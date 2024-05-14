1 Mark 1892 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1892 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2209 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

