Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1892 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 183,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1892 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2209 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
