Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1892 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1892 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1892 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 302,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1892 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2387 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 F at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

