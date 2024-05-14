Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1892 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 302,000
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1892 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2387 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
