1 Mark 1892 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 223,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1892 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place May 22, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date November 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
