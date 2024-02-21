Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1892 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1892 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1892 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 223,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1892 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place May 22, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Rauch - November 19, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date November 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Aurea - December 6, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 E at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

