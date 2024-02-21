1 Mark 1892 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1892 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place May 22, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (3) VF (2)