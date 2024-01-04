Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1892 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1892 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1892 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 418,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1892 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1072 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.

Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1892 D at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

