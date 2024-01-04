Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1892 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 418,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1892 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1072 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
