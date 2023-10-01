Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1892 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1892 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1892 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 909,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1892 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1278 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1159 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Coin Cabinet - June 4, 2017
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 4, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Künker - September 25, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1892 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

