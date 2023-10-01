Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1892 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 909,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1892 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1278 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1159 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
