1 Mark 1891 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1891 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3228 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 7,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4815 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
