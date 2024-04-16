Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1891 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1891 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1891 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1891 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3228 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 7,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (28)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4815 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Stephen Album - September 19, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction VL Nummus - October 25, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1891 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
