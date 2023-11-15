Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1891 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1891 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1891 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 711,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1891 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1581 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (6)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Kroha - June 17, 2014
Seller Kroha
Date June 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1891 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1891 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search