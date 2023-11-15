Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1891 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 711,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1891 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1581 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (6)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (5)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
