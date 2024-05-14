Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1887 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1887 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1887 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,006,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1887 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Spink - April 15, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Spink - April 15, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 1000 HKD
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1887 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

