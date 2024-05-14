Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1887 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,006,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1887
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1887 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- GGN (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Karamitsos (3)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (5)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- NOA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 1000 HKD
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search