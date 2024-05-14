1 Mark 1887 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1887 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (20) AU (14) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (7) MS62 (1) PF63 (2) Service PCGS (4) NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Chaponnière (1)

Coinhouse (1)

GGN (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (9)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (3)

Karamitsos (3)

Katz (3)

Künker (5)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

NOA (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Stare Monety (1)

WAG (3)