Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1886 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 427,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1886
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2615 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place September 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
