1 Mark 1886 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2615 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place September 11, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)