Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1886 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1886 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1886 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 427,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2615 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place September 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1886 J at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1886 J at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1886 J at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1886 J at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1886 J at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1886 J at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1886 J at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1886 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1886 J at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1886 J at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1886 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search