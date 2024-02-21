Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1886 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1886 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1886 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 161,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1668 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Katz (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1886 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1886 G at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1886 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

