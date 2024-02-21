Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1886 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 161,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1886
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1668 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Katz (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search