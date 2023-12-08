Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1886 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,031,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1886
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2627 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
All companies
- Grün (4)
- Künker (5)
- NOA (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
