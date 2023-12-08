Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1886 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1886 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1886 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,031,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2627 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • NOA (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 F at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

