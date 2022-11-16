Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1886 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 764,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1886
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4035 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (6)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search