1 Mark 1886 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4035 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (9) XF (3) VF (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Felzmann (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (2)

Künker (6)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Stack's (2)

Stare Monety (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (2)