Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1886 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1886 E "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1886 E "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 764,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4035 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 E at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

