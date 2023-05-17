Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1886 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1886 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1886 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,445,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21570 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 345. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Dorotheum - November 16, 2017
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 D at auction Heritage - September 15, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
