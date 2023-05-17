1 Mark 1886 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21570 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 345. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

