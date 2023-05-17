Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1886 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,445,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1886
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21570 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 345. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
