Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1886 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,101,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1886
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9629 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search