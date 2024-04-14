1 Mark 1886 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9629 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

