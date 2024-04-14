Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1886 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1886 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1886 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,101,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1886 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9629 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1886 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1886 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1886 A at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 A at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 A at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 A at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1886 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 A at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1886 A at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

