Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1881 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 790,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1881
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3820 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (4)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
