Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1881 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1881 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1881 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 790,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3820 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Künker - March 15, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 J at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

