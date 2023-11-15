Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1881 H "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 387,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1881
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 280 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
