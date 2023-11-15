Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1881 H "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1881 H "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1881 H "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 387,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1881 H at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 H at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 280 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1881 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
1111 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1881 H at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 H at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

