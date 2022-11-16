Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1881 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 426,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1881
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2590 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
