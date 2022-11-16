Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1881 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1881 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1881 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 426,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1881 G at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 G at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1332 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1881 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2590 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1881 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1881 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1881 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1881 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1881 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1881 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1881 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1881 G at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 G at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

