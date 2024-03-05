Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1881 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1881 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1881 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,455,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1197 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
1791 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1881 F at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

