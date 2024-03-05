1 Mark 1881 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1197 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (6) AU (7) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) Service NGC (1)