Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1881 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,455,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1881
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1197 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (6)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- WAG (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
1791 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
