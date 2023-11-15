Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1881 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1881 E "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1881 E "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,081,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1790 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Künker - March 15, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 E at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

