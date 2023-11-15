Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1881 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,081,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1881
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1790 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
