Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1881 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1881 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1881 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,386,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Heritage - July 12, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 12, 2018
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 A at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******

