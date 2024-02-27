Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1881 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,386,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1881
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- WAG (4)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 12, 2018
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
