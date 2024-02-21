Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1880 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 197,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1880 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
2420 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
