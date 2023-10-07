Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1880 H "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 164,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1880 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5794 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
