1 Mark 1880 H "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1880 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5794 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) F (1)