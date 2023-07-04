Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1880 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1880 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1880 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 223,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1880 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1880 F at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1880 F at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1880 F at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1880 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5113 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1880 F at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

