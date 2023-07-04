Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1880 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 223,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1880 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5113 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
