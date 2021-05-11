Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1880 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 173,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1880 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
