Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1880 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1880 E "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1880 E "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 173,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1880 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1880 E at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1880 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1880 E at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1880 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1880 E at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

