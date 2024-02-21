Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1880 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 338,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1880 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller PAOLETTI
Date June 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
