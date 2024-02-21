Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1880 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1880 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1880 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 338,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1880 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1880 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1880 D at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1880 D at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1880 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1880 D at auction PAOLETTI - June 19, 2019
Seller PAOLETTI
Date June 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1880 D at auction Inasta - December 3, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date December 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1880 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1880 D at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1880 D at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1880 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1880 D at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

