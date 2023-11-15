1 Mark 1880 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1880 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6409 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2006.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)