Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1880 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1880 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1880 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,071,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1880 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6409 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (6)
  • Künker (3)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1880 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1880 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1880 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1880 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1880 A at auction PAOLETTI - June 19, 2019
Seller PAOLETTI
Date June 19, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1880 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1880 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1880 A at auction Künker - March 8, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1880 A at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1880 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1880 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
