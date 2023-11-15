Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1880 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,071,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1880 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6409 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (6)
- Künker (3)
- PAOLETTI (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
