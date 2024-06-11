1 Mark 1879 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1879 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (4) XF (1) VF (9) F (1)