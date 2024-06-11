Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1879 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 156,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1879
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1879 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (7)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search