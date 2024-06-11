Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1879 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1879 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1879 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 156,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1879 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (7)
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1879 A at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

