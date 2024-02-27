Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1878 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1878 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1878 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 895,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1878 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,275. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
585 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 J at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

