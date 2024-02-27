Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1878 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 895,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1878 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,275. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
585 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
